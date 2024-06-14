Fundraiser hosted by emerging British populist figure Holly Valance, best known for her work as a model, pop star, and actress may have raised even more money for the Trump campaign than first thought, report now states.

Senior Trump campaign figures met with Republicans overseas and British donors in London at a fundraiser hosted by model Holly Valance and her husband the British billionaire property developer Nick Candy on Wednesday. The event was hailed by guest Richard Grenell, President Trump’s former ambassador to Germany, who said guest of honour Donald J Trump Jr. “brought the British house down”. He stated: “Incredible night of fundraising in London with a record breaking $2 million haul… Make Europe Great Again”.

Now a report in British conservative broadsheet The Daily Telegraph states the event has now exceeded early estimates, and has now raised three million dollars, which it says would be the biggest fundraiser outside of the United States. Donations for the event varied from $10,000 for a ticket to $50,000 to attend the dinner.

Reports state attendees also included Kimberly Guilfoyle, Woody Johnson, former ambassadors George Glass and Duke Buchan.

Host Holly Valance, a dual British-Australian citizen whose television roles included her breakout role in Australian soap opera Neighbours and U.S. drama Prison Break and who had three pop hits in the UK in the early 2000s has said that while she was a “lefty” as a young woman, she found as she matured her views have drifted rightwards. She was introduced to President Donald Trump by Brexit leader Nigel Farage, is married to conservative donor Nick Candy, and is becoming a familiar face at right-populist events in the UK.

In a discussion with GB News earlier this year, Valance said schools trying to force sexuality on young children gives her the “ick”.

Valance has spoken out against ‘woke’ and particularly against the indoctrination of children. This week, it is reported the model made a “substantial” donation to the campaign funds for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party, which is contesting the legacy Conservative Party in Britain for the position of main right-wing party.