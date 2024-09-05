One Killed in UK Royal Navy Helicopter Ditching in English Channel

A member of the Royal Navy was killed in a night-flying exercise on Wednesday evening after a Merlin medium-lift helicopter made an emergency landing in the English Channel.

The First Seal Lord Admiral Ben Key has spoken of the shocking and tragic loss of a Royal Navy member in an incident in the English Channel overnight. It is stated, reports British state media organisation the BBC, that a Merlin mark-IV helicopter ended up in the water during a night flying training exercise.

Two helicopters had been active in the serial, and the helicopter that ditched had three personnel aboard. Two were rescued with minor injuries, and the body of the third has been recovered.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer revealed the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, with which the two helicopters were exercising at the time of the incident, was involved in the search and rescue operation. HMS Queen Elizabeth had sailed from Portsmouth, the home of the Royal Navy, for “equipment trials and training” on Monday.

The deceased, nor the naval branch or rank has not been identified except that they were based out of the Royal Naval Air Station at Yeovilton, in Somerset. The base is the home of British naval aviation, and the AgustaWestland AW101 ‘Merlin’ helicopters are built in the nearby town of Yeovil at the historic Westland aircraft factory. The Merlin is used by the Royal Navy for submarine-hunting, and medium-lift logistics, including the air deployment of Royal Marines.

The circumstances surrounding the loss of the aircraft have also not been revealed, but the ditching took place off the coast of popular holiday destination Lyme Regis, Dorset. The government said a full investigation had already begun.

The Royal Navy said in their statement: “It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night.

“Our thoughts are with the family – who have been informed – and all those affected at this sad time. A full investigation will take place.”

Britain’s most senior Admiral, Ben Key, said: “I am intensely saddened by the tragic loss of one of our Royal Navy personnel, following the incident in the English Channel last night. It is a huge shock to us all in the Naval Community, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family at this time.”