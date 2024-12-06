Worshippers Flee as Arson Attack Sets Melbourne Synagogue Ablaze

Worshippers were forced to flee a Melbourne synagogue early Friday morning after it was set ablaze in an arson attack Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony called “act of hate.”

Firefighters were called to Adass Israel synagogue in the Victorian state capital just after 04:00 local time on Friday (17:00 GMT Thursday), finding the building fully ablaze when they arrived.

Local media outlets reported “a few people” were inside at the time for morning prayers, and they had reported seeing firebombs thrown by masked assailants. One person was injured and the fire caused extensive damage.

Synagogue board member Benjamin Klein told The Age newspaper worshippers “heard banging on the door and the window, and some liquids came through which were lit.”

“The whole thing took off pretty quickly,” he said.

Holy books and furniture had been destroyed, he said, vowing however that the community would “rebuild”.

Members of the congregation formed a human chain to remove religious items from the damaged synagogue, including Torah scrolls — one of which was brought to Australia from Germany in World War II, the Age newspaper further noted.

Klein said the synagogue had increased security over the past 12 months amid safety concerns, without giving further details.

“We know that two people were seen spreading some sort of fluid to encourage a fire and were spreading it with brooms, CCTV footage will need to be examined,” Prime Minister Albanese said.

“To attack a place of worship is an attack on Australian values. To attack a synagogue is an act of anti-Semitism. It’s attacking the right that all Australians should have to practise their faith in peace and security.”

The attack came just hours after a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Australia’s disappointing “flip flop” attitude towards Israel at the United Nations would invite more terrorism and anti-Semitic riots at universities and city centres. News.Com reports.