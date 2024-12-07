A large explosion in The Hague on Saturday morning saw a building partially collapse and multiple victims sent to hospital.

Police said that a car was seen speeding away from the explosion in the Tarwekamp area of The Hague, broadcaster NOS reports. However, Dutch authorities have not confirmed the explosion is terror-related.

The police have called for witnesses to come forward, specifically regarding the car seen driving away “at very high speed at 6:15 a.m.”

The force also called on the public to submit any footage of the explosion or aftermath to help determine the cause.

At least four victims have been taken to hospital so far, but at the time of this reporting, searches in the rubble are ongoing for further victims. The partially collapsed building was comprised of apartments with a bridal fashion store at the ground level.

In a statement, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of The Netherlands said: “Our thoughts are with those affected in The Hague after the explosion and fire this morning. We sympathize with all those who have been personally affected or who fear for the fate of their loved ones. Our hearts go out to you and to the emergency services who are fully committed to the rescue work.”

Populist leader Geert Wilders, the main power behind the Dutch government, said: “Terrible news. Lots of strength to everyone and I think of the victims. Also strength and thanks to all emergency services!”

This story is developing, more to follow…