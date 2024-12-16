The billionaire founder of the Spanish fashion brand Mango suffered a tragic death near Barcelona on Saturday.

Seventy-one-year-old Isak Andic was hiking when he died, the Associated Press (AP) reported, and his loved ones are grieving his loss.

The incident happened when Andic fell down a ravine, according to the BBC. His son and other relatives were with him at the time.

The outlet continued:

Andic reportedly fell down a 150-metre ravine while hiking in an area of the Montserrat mountains known for its deep caves. Police were called at around 13:00 local time (12:00 GMT), and a helicopter and specialised mountain unit was sent to the scene, El Pais reported.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive Chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday,” Mango said in a statement about the loss that was posted on social media, saying he had been “an example for all of us.”

“His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements. It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfill, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud,” the brand added:

According to the AP, his family moved from Turkey to Spain in his early years.

“He opened Mango’s first store in Barcelona in 1984 and over the following decades helped Mango grow into one of Europe’s leading fast fashion makers,” the article read.

According to the Mango website, the brand “has been looking to the future and inspiring the world with its passion for fashion and lifestyle for the past four decades.”

“Since its inception, Mango has placed creativity and design at the centre of all its decisions, with garments that seek to stand out with their very own identity,” the site read.