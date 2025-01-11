Gavin Barwell, former chief of staff to the UK Prime Minister and practically a household name during the Brexit era, heavily implied a conspiracy is afoot because, to his eyes, Elon Musk is so well informed about the UK, it is too hard to believe.

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has recently explained in relatively granular detail that a British-born grandparent partly brought him up and feels an affinity for the country, having considered himself a British rather than Boer (Dutch) heritage South African.

Yet, for Musk to have independently concluded that the United Kingdom is not presently in the best of health in its political life is so unlikely it must imply that a mysterious interlocutor is briefing him, it is claimed.

The unique logic of the claim comes from Gavin Barwell, now ennobled and in the House of Lords, the UK’s upper chamber in Parliament. A prominent Conservative lawmaker, Barwell had come as close as possible to being a household name for any British political functionary during the Brexit era when he was the chief of staff to Prime Minister Theresa May.

As reported at the time, Barwell was said to have been part of an anti-Brexit cabal inside Downing Street trying to steel PM May away from honouring the referendum.

Writing on social media on Friday afternoon, Barwell articulated his view that Elon Musk, having figured out the big secret that Britain is rapidly becoming a basket case, suggests others are whispering in his ear. He wrote: “Elon Musk pretty well informed about UK politics. He is clearly being briefed by someone. Question is who?”.

It had to be someone who “doesn’t like the establishment parties”, but it couldn’t be Nigel Farage, he said, referring to the pair’s recent spat. Rhetorically, Lord Barwell asked, “Wonder who it could be.”

The comments come amid a wave of displeasure from the British political establishment at what they consider as unwanted outside political influence from Elon Musk, not least over his social network X allowing conversation about Britain’s grooming gangs scandal to flourish.

As noted by some, and by no less than Musk himself, the concern over other ‘foreign’ billionaires also sticking their oar in has always been lacking from the left, particularly for influential left-wing mega-donors.