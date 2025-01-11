Ivor Caplin, a former Labour Party MP and government minister, was reportedly arrested following a ‘paedophile hunter’ group sting.

The former member of parliament for Hove, who served the constituency from 1997 until 2005, was reportedly arrested on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

Footage has been shared on social media of a man who appeared to physically resemble Caplin being detained during a sting by a group of self-proclaimed paedophile hunters, who claimed that the man was seeking to meet with an underage boy.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing a man in Brighton being detained on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child.

“Officers can confirm that a local 66-year-old man was arrested on Saturday January 11 and currently remains in custody. This is an ongoing and active investigation.”

Caplin, 66, was a junior defence minister in Tony Blair’s government from 2003 to 2005. He was suspended from the Labour Party last year after unnamed “serious allegations” were made about him. The former MP denied any wrongdoing.

In addition to being a member of parliament, Caplin was active in various left-wing campaign groups in Britain, including previously serving as the chairman of the Jewish Labour Movement and as a patron of the LGBT+ Labour group.

Last week, in an appearance on GB News, Caplin criticised X owner Elon Musk over comments accusing government figures such as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls Minister Jess Phillips of alleged failures in the Muslim child rape grooming gang scandal.

Caplin asserted that it was “not acceptable” for the American entrepreneur to comment on the matter.