Paris Woman Raped After Leaving Concert, ‘Brown’ Male Suspect at Large

A 31-year-old woman was raped by a man on her way home from a concert in central Paris in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The French capital was once again marred by sexual violence over the weekend. While walking home from the Trabendo concert hall in Parc de la Villette in Paris, a 31-year-old woman was approached by a “brown” male who demanded sex.

According to the victim’s statement to police, after she categorically refused, the man forced himself on her, pushing her to the ground and sexually penetrating her, Le Figaro reports.

Following the horrific attack, the young woman fled to another nearby music venue, Cabaret Sauvage, where security guards took care of her and called the police.

The victim said that her assailant is around thirty years old, bald, with “brown” skin, and stands at around 1.85 meters (6 feet) tall.

After the alleged rape, the man fled the scene and is currently at large.

Paris was shocked in September by the brutal rape and murder of another young woman near another park in the centre of the city. A convicted migrant rapist named ‘Taha O.’ has been accused of murdering a 19-year-old French girl identified in the press as Philippine, who was a student at the time Paris-Dauphine University.

The Moroccan migrant initially escaped the country and fled to Switzerland. However, he was brought back to France in November to face justice.

The case sparked demands for immigration reform over the failures of authorities to deport the migrant after he was released from prison after serving a sentence for a separate rape. Despite having a deportation order, he was left to roam free in France.