Germany’s ambassador to the United States reportedly warned that Donald Trump’s incoming administration will undermine “basic democratic principles” and seek a “redefinition of the constitutional order.”

While European leaders have been relatively muted in their response to the re-election of Donald Trump, particularly compared to the hysterical reaction to his victory in 2016, the panic has apparently merely been confined to backrooms rather than in public.

According to Reuters, a confidential document briefing Berlin on the incoming administration signed by Ambassador to the U.S. Andreas Michaelis warned that the incoming administration would seek “maximum disruption” and usher in “a redefinition of the constitutional order – maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states.”

“Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power,” the document reportedly added.

The ambassador went on to warn that Trump would seek to weaponize the Department of Justice and the FBI against his political enemies and to help facilitate mass deportations.

Michaelis suggested that the new administration could go so far as to launch a “military deployment within the country for police activities would be possible in the event of declared ‘insurrection’ and ‘invasion’.”

Additionally, the German ambassador pointed to the supposed danger of Trump’s alliance with X owner Elon Musk, who has become a nemesis of the political establishment in Berlin for backing the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the February elections.

According to Michaelis, Trump and Musk may seek to enact a “redefinition of the First Amendment,” claiming that they intend to punish non-friendly media outlets.

“One is using lawsuits, threatening criminal prosecution and licence revocation, the other is having algorithms manipulated and accounts blocked,” he claimed.

It comes as the German Defence Ministry announced this week that it would no longer actively post on X, complaining that “the factual exchange of arguments is becoming increasingly difficult.”

Berlin’s Foreign Ministry refused to verify or comment on the leaked document but affirmed that it still considers the United States to be a key ally of Germany.

“The Americans chose President Trump in a democratic election. Of course, we will also work closely with the new U.S. administration in the interests of Germany and Europe,” the ministry said.

The opinion of the German ambassador may not matter for much longer anyway, with the leftist coalition government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz collapsing the day after Trump’s victory, the governing Social Democrats look set to be removed from office following the February federal elections in Germany.