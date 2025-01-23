Trump to Address Globalist Elites in Davos with First Major Foreign Policy Speech

President Donald Trump on Thursday will make an online appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, addressing globalist elites with what is expected to be his first major foreign policy announcements.

Trump’s virtual appearance before the annual gathering in Switzerland comes after he told Russian President Vladimir Putin via social media he should negotiate over Ukraine immediately, or face what he called taxation, tariffs and sanctions, as Breitbart News reported.

The new president’s live video appearance comes with banking and oil industry CEOs given the chance to lob questions at Trump, himself a successful businessman who made his fortune in real estate.

AFP notes he already gave Davos a taste of what is to come since his inauguration on Monday, which coincided with the WEF’s first day: tariff warnings against Mexico and Canada, the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accords and the World Health Organization, a threat to take the Panama Canal, just to name a few.

His plans to cut taxes, reduce the size of the federal government and deregulate industries as well as eliminating woke ideology from every government sphere have been noted by supporters and opponents alike.

Trump will be quizzed by Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan, Blackstone investment firm boss Stephen Schwarzman, Spanish group Banco Santander executive chairwoman Ana Botin and the head of French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanne.

One of the Republican president’s biggest supporters on the world stage, Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei, will also make a speech to the WEF on Thursday, hours before Trump.

“The world should celebrate the arrival of President Trump,” Milei said at a Bloomberg event on Wednesday.

“The golden era he proposes for the United States will shine a light for the whole world as it will spell the end of the woke ideology, which is doing so much harm to the planet,” Milei said.