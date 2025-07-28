The United Kingdom is in a doom loop forced by unsustainable government spending creating a downward spiral of tax hikes pushing productive taxpayers abroad, leading either to market turmoil or historically difficult choices.

Ray Dalio, one of the world’s top hedge funders, picked out the United Kingdom as an example of a particularly acute case of government deficit and debt risk, warning in general terms that the risk of imminent turmoil hasn’t yet been internalised by bond and currency markets but that now “those signals… are now beginning to flash or flicker”.

The UK’s financial picture “certainly isn’t good”, and the country is in a “debt doom-loop”, Dalio said, talking to the Master Investor Podcast. He explained: “The debt doom-loop is also affecting capital flows, so the necessity for creating taxation that are then driving people away, they move for capital reasons.”

The worsening of both “financial problems and the social problems” exacerbates this image, he said, stating they were causing “people with money to leave”, further hollowing out the tax base that the government has left to draw upon as some of the most productive in society feel their labour will be more valued elsewhere. Comparing the UK and U.S. tax base, Dalio continued: “That’s a problem because… [roughly] 75% of income taxes are paid by the top ten per cent, so if you lose five per cent of the population, half of those people, you lose 35 per cent or more of the tax revenue that comes as a result of that. You have this financial deterioration, [that] precedes social and economic deterioration”.

As with so many issues facing the United Kingdom, answers are apparent to outsiders but are essentially politically impossible to achieve as they are so far outside the paradigm. Indeed, Dalio compared the struggle to fix systemic issues to avert a disaster to the joint effort between the United States and the United Kingdom in the Second World War.

He said: “first of all both of our countries need a the leadership of a strong middle. Strong meaning they are going to have to do the difficult things that are going to have to be done to deal with this problem… difficult choices are going to have to be made, like our countries had in World War Two, in order to get through that together.”

Britain’s Daily Telegraph greeted the remarks by the top hedge funder as a “stark warning” for the UK government and its beleaguered Chancellor (finance minister) Rachel Reeves, who has spent her year in office facing persistent speculation that she isn’t cut out for the job, nor capable of taking tough decisions as debt spirals and tax receipts dwindle. There have been several news cycles recently about flight of taxpayers from the United Kingdom, from squeezed middle-classes to the very mobile ultra-rich choosing to relocate, even if these reports have been contested by the left.