Elon Musk, whose occasional pronouncements on British politics have a proven track record of moving the dial on the domestic conversation, talked “civil war” in response to the violent slaying of a man out walking his dog in London, allegedly by an Afghan migrant.

A civil war in the United Kingdom “already began quietly several years ago”, but “only the other side was fighting”, Elon Musk said on Wednesday, having earlier proclaimed “Civil war in Britain is inevitable.”

Along with a metaphor comparing native Britons to the peaceful Hobbits of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, the strident remarks came in response to the alleged murder of a local man in West London on Monday. A 22-year-old Afghan migrant male was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the triple stabbing. It was later reported that the individual was illegally smuggled into the country.

Footage of the frenzied attack, in which the dogwalker was thrown to the ground and repeatedly stabbed, quickly spread on social media. But after London police made implied threats against those sharing the footage online, many instances were deleted, apparently prompting Mr Musk to post it himself on Wednesday morning.

The “civil war” comments are particularly worthy of note, given the clear influence Mr Musk has exerted over British politics in recent memory. His relentless posts about the long-hidden child rape grooming gangs that have plagued many English cities for decades earlier this year brought renewed attention to the matter and certainly contributed to the government finally, reluctantly, agreeing to a statutory inquiry.

Musk’s interventions unfailingly anger the legacy political and media establishments that his comments invariably target. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer accused Musk earlier this year of “lies and misinformation, slinging of mud”, while an intervention in German politics saw him decried as “completely unacceptable” by the German Chancellor.

Rightly or wrongly, the invocation of the idea of civil war coming to the West is not novel and has increasingly become a focus of discussion in recent months. As previously reported by Breitbart News, war studies academic Professor David Betz of King’s College London has sounded the alarm about work he says shows that the widely-understood precursor conditions for civil wars already exist in many Western states, including the United Kingdom.

Speaking out on the subject, Professor Betz said in June, “There isn’t anything they can do, it’s baked in. We’re already past the tipping point, is my estimation”. Opportunities for dealing with problems have been ducked for so long there are no longer any good answers, he said. Professor Betz continued: “Anything the government tries to do at this point… you can solve one kind of problem, but it will aggravate another kind of problem in doing so, and you get back to violence.

“The question really is about mitigating the costs, to my mind, not about preventing the outcome”.