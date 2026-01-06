At least thirty individuals confined by courts to mental health institutions have reportedly gone on to commit murder after being released back into the public, a report has found.

An investigation from London’s Daily Telegraph has found that at least 30 mental health patients have committed at least one murder after a tribunal decided to free them from high security facilities back onto the streets of Britain between 1993 an 2019.

According to the broadsheet, 55 per cent of people incarcerated in mental institutions are set free within just five years, 90 per cent within ten years, and 99 per cent within 20 years.

The report found that in total, approximately 500 patients at high or medium-security mental health facilities are released every year if they are found to have responded to treatment, often with little oversight or public transparency.

In an apparent demonstration of the system’s limitations, around 300 are brought back to mental institutions every year for failing to abide by their release terms.

The decision as to whether a release should be granted is delegated to tribunals typically consisting of a judge, a mental care worker, and a psychiatrist. In contrast to parole board hearings, such proceedings are completely sealed off from the public, with even family members of victims being blocked from appearing.

This prevents the families of victims from making the case in person as to why an offender should remain locked up. Instead, the victims’ relatives are permitted to submit only a written statement, which is read for them in the tribunal.

Reform to the system has been called for by a group of families, led by the relatives of Barnaby Webber, a Nottingham University student, who was among three to be stabbed to death in 2023 by Valdo Calocane, who was remanded to a high-security prison last year rather than being sentenced to jail time as a result of his supposedly being afflicted by paranoid schizophrenia.

The judge in the case, Justice Turner, said during sentencing that Calocane would “very probably” be detained for the rest of his life in the mental health facility due to his condition being “resistant to treatment” and therefore would remain dangerous to the public.

However, victim Barnaby’s mother, Emma Webber, told The Telegraph that it was “patently and demonstrably not true” that her son’s killer would remain locked up for the rest of his life.

“Valdo Calocane has gone to hospital and is very likely to be out because we already know he’s responding to treatment. This is a triple murderer who tried to murder three other people and could have gone on to do more,” she said.

“The very people that are going to be allowed to make the decision on whether to release the murderer of my son are from the very professions that failed on countless opportunities to treat him, manage him, cope with him, and to section him.

“So how can there be any faith that they can be relied upon to do their jobs properly when countless others didn’t do theirs?

Indeed, the healthcare system came under heavy criticism during the trial, when it was revealed that mental health assessments of Calocane showed that officials knew he frequently stopped taking his medication and did little to force him to do so or to take him into custody.

The Webbers, among others, have called for the system to be overhauled to allow for greater transparency during tribunals for criminals seeking to be freed from mental health facilities. Additionally, they are calling on the law to be changed so that criminals released from mental health facilities are immediately transferred to prison to serve out their full punishment rather than being released back onto the streets.