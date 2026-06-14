World Leaders Hail President Trump’s ‘Hugely Important’ Iran Peace Deal

International leaders were quick to welcome the peace agreement struck by President Donald Trump and the Islamic regime in Iran, which is set to be formally signed next week in Switzerland.

The end of the military conflict between the United States and Iran, and thus the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of global oil supplies flow annually, was hailed as a great success by leaders in Europe and the Middle East on Sunday evening.

Congratulations poured in from both London and Paris, the two countries that vowed to lead an international coalition to ensure toll-free, free movement through the Strait of Hormuz once the war ended.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement: “I warmly welcome today’s agreement reached between the United States and Iran. This is a hugely important step forward in ending the war, ensuring regional stability and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“I congratulate President Trump and the mediators from Pakistan, Qatar and elsewhere who have contributed to this breakthrough. We have long urged de-escalation, and this is the progress we had hoped to see.”

Prime Minister Starmer said that his government stands “ready to support” the effort to ensure that the “Strait reopens and remains fully and permanently open,” which he said will be critical to ease “the severe economic impacts that have been felt for several months – on families here in the UK and around the world.”

“We will continue to work with partners to support this – including, if required, through standing up the defensive, independent multilateral mission which the UK and France have taken a leading role in planning up to this point, particularly to offer support on mine clearance in an agreed way. For any peace to endure, it is essential that the commitments made, particularly in relation to Iran’s nuclear programme, are robust, verifiable and fully implemented. It remains the UK’s firm and longstanding position that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon,” he concluded.

French President Emmanuel Macron shared similar sentiments, saying that he welcomes the agreement between the United States and Iran.

Macron said that French “resources are in place and ready to be deployed” to support the international mission alongside the United Kingdom to secure the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The resumption of maritime traffic, without restriction or toll, is an indispensable condition for regional stability and the global economy,” he said.

“This agreement also paves the way for comprehensive negotiations in the service of peace and security for all in the Middle East. These must address concerns related to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs, as well as its policy of regional destabilisation. This is how we will be able to build a solid and lasting peace. France is prepared to play its full part, alongside its partners,” Macron added.

The French leader also stressed the importance of a ceasefire with Israel in Lebanon for the purposes of restoring the sovereignty of Beirut over its entire territory, much of which has fallen under the control of Islamist Hezbollah terrorists.

Meanwhile, praise also poured in from Doha, with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani saying that his country welcomes the agreement between the United States and Iran.

“We extend our thanks to our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and to all regional and international parties who contributed to creating the conditions for reaching this understanding,” he wrote on X.

“We look forward to all parties engaging in the upcoming negotiations in a positive and constructive spirit, contributing to consolidating and building upon this progress. We affirm that the State of Qatar will always remain a steadfast supporter of these efforts and of all that promotes security and stability at the regional and international levels through dialogue and peaceful means.”

The agreement was also hailed further afield, with leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro — who has had a contentious relationship with President Trump — said that he thanks the U.S. leader for his “effort when it comes to the peace of humanity”

“Colombia today holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council and will contribute everything within its reach to support the peace effort between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Petro said.