Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told European Union leaders Thursday that Ukraine is deserving of a fast-track path towards group membership “more than any other European country.”

Zelensky, speaking at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels, affirmed that Ukraine deserves to be a full member of the European Union — a years-long pursuit of Ukraine, which officially applied for E.U. accession days before Russia invaded its territory in February 2022.

“Please, do not forget that Ukraine merits it because it has paid more than any other European country for its right to be free, independent, and, of course, of course – I’m underlining – European,” Zelensky argued to the E.U. leaders.

“This right is not only for Ukraine. It is also the right of other nations to be independent from Russia,” he continued.

Zelensky asserted that the “future of Europe” is being decided in Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion, and as such, the most important step would be a “fast-track path for Ukraine” to join the European Union. Zelensky stressed upon the importance of his fast-track E.U. membership request on grounds that Russia would “lose one of its main reasons for trying to destabilize both Ukraine and Europe” should Ukraine attain E.U. membership.

“That is why this fast-way path for Ukraine is very needed,” he added.

European Union membership has been a years-long pursuit of the Ukrainian president. In recent days, the subject has regained traction after the E.U. agreed to open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on their respective E.U. membership applications. In Ukraine’s case, the talks are taking place while its war with Russia continues.

Euronews reports that Zelensky, in a WhatsApp voice message shared with journalists after the meeting with Brussels, said said all leaders “recognized that Ukraine’s armed forces are the strongest in Europe, and the E.U. will benefit from its expertise.”

“Ukraine is today, de facto, NATO’s second-strongest army, rivalling the world’s second-strongest army. And that is why we — and we alone — are needed by NATO de jure,” Zelensky reportedly said.

Alternatives to a full E.U. membership have been rejected by Zelensky and his administration, who insist that Ukraine must receive a fast-track path into the bloc while deeming it essential for the nation’s future. Last month, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reportedly proposed to Brussels that Ukraine could instead be granted an “Associate Member” status in the bloc — an unprecedented status that called for Ukraine to be allowed participation within the European Union and access to some E.U.-funded programs, but it would not grant it voting rights within the bloc’s institutions.

Zelensky rejected the proposal shortly afterwards. Days later, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration also rejected Merz’s proposal, claiming that there is “no alternative” for Ukraine that is not a fast-track path into the E.U.

Despite Ukraine’s insistence that a fast-path into the E.U. is urgently needed by the country, Ukraine has faced numerous criticism over the past years over its lack to address corruption and other issues that go against the bloc’s foundational values and principles, leaving Ukraine further away from joining the European Union.

Zelensky claimed in April that the E.U. needs to increase its ranks and include as many new countries as possible to “fight Russia.” The Ukrainian President also suggested that the United Kingdom should rejoin the E.U. after its people voted to leave the bloc in 2016.