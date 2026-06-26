Prosecutors in the case involving the killing of a French teenager that shocked the nation have said that while a motive has yet to be determined, they have apparently been able to rule out a racial motive.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Louis died in hospital after being brutally beaten to death in the Mediterranean town of Narbonne by a group of youths who ambushed him near a construction site last Friday. After being beaten by the group, Louis was left for dead, and his near-lifeless body was only discovered over 14 hours later by a worker.

Footage of the savage beating of the young man was widely shared on social media in France, leading to speculation that the killing was motivated by racial animus, given that some of the apparent perpetrators appeared to be ethnic minorities. The attack has been widely described as a “lynching”.

However, prosecutors have been quick to deny a racial element, despite saying that the motive for the attack remains unclear.

Speaking to the local L’Independent newspaper, public prosecutor Jean-Philippe Rey said on Thursday that “the motive for the crime for which the five young men aged 17 to 19 have been charged remains unknown for now.”

“However, it can already be stated that it has no connection whatsoever with a racial motive”.

Rey said that while three of the suspects were known to social care services for children, none of them was placed in the same facility in which Louis was temporarily placed earlier this year.

The prosecutor also confirmed that Louis had been previously subjected to violence, including in May and earlier this month, when he was attacked by a separate, apparently unrelated group of youths. Footage of that attack appeared to show Louis being knocked unconscious. The public prosecutor said that, despite being encouraged to file a complaint, “no further action was taken” regarding the attack.

While apparently being able to rule out a racial motive, the local prosecutors have said that the attack that led to Louis’ death was likely “premeditated” as the group of alleged assailants had “laid an ambush for the victim by luring him into a construction site to beat him to death.”

However, some have still speculated that ethnicity may have played a role, including Frontières Editor-in-Chief Jules Laurans, who has been in communication with the family of the slain teen.

“Racist crime remains a hypothesis because Louis was the ideal victim. He was vulnerable and associated with many people from immigrant backgrounds,” he said on Wednesday evening.

Regardless, the brutal killing has been taken as further evidence of the social degradation occurring in France.

National Rally leader Jordan Bardella remarked, “Louis, 17 years old, was lynched to death with unimaginable violence, filmed by his gleeful assailants, left to agonise through an entire night, and found lifeless on a construction site in Narbonne.

“He is the symbol of a country adrift, undermined by a barbarisation that neither the laxity nor the blindness of our leaders can halt. We must dare to break with 30 years of failures if we are to restore order in France.”

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