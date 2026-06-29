Spain: 1.3 Million Mass Amnesty Requests Filed as June 30 Deadline Looms

Around 1.3 million applications for the Spanish socialist government’s mass amnesty process have been filed by illegal migrants as the June 30 application window looms, local outlets reported.

The staggering amount, taken from official Spanish government data, far exceeds the “half a million” amount claimed by the administration of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the start of the amnesty process.

The newspaper El País reports while the Spanish government has not confirmed the amount, the sum matches data shown by Mercurio, a government platform used to register all of the amnesty applications submitted nationwide.

“The undocumented population is difficult to measure, but the police, who have better data, have already said it would exceed 1.3 million,” María Miyar, director of Social Studies at the Spanish non-profit Funcas, told El País. “These are the applicants; the criteria applied to accept or reject them will be another matter entirely.”

“There will be a margin of discretion on the part of civil servants, depending on the instructions they receive,” she reportedly explained, and noted that some of the applications submitted may be based on forged documents

“We’re not surprised by the high numbers, but there is some uncertainty regarding the final outcome,” she added.

Since mid-April, the Spanish socialist government has been receiving amnesty applications from illegal migrants in the country. Throughout the first months of 2026, the Sánchez administration claimed that only “half a million” migrants would become beneficiaries of the amnesty — a process that will see beneficiaries receive “legal” resident status, work permits, and other benefits.

As Breitbart News reported in February, Spanish police officers feared that the “half a million” estimates would fall short — warning that, instead, up to 1.35 million could end up benefiting from the ruling socialists’ amnesty. The amount closely matches the 1.3 million claimed by El País on Monday, hours before the application window closes on Tuesday, June 30.

El País, it is estimated that some 360,000 amnesty applications have been admitted and are being processed as of mid-June. At the time, it was estimated that some 900,000 amnesty applications had been filed by migrants so far.

According to the government’s own plans, authorities have up to there months once the application window ends to resolve each and every application. According to the newspaper, it is currently publicly unknown if Spanish authorities have so far actually rejected an amnesty process.

El País noted that the Spanish Migration Ministry is slated to provide official mass amnesty application statistics throughout the week.

Unnamed sources told the Spanish ratio network SER that Prime Minister Sánchez himself is expected to present final mass amnesty figures as early as Tuesday alongside a “study on other economic impact on public focusers resulting from the addition of many people who are now eligible for employment contracts.”

The Spanish socialist government has executed its amnesty plan throughout the first half of 2026 despite the fierce rejection of Spanish society, its parliament, and even members of the European Union.