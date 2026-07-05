Fast-Moving Wildfire Spark Evacuations Near Greek City of Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) – A fast-moving wildfire broke out Saturday evening near the suburbs of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, the country’s fire service said, and residents of three small suburbs north of the city were told to evacuate.

The fire ignited in a ravine in a mountainous area around 8:30 p.m. and spread quickly to the plains, burning mostly through brush, the Hellenic Fire Service said. While residences were spared, several businesses were damaged, the service said.

Residents of the small settlements of Anthoupoli, Filothei and Galini were notified by text to evacuate.

Also evacuated was a facility housing 157 people with special needs. About 120 of those who could walk were being sheltered in a gym, while the rest were housed in a psychiatric hospital, local authorities said.

Authorities announced overnight that a 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire. He “appeared not to be sober,” the Hellenic Fire Service said.

Residents of Thessaloniki could see the flames and even heard explosions as flammable materials inside businesses burned. A heavy cloud of smoke blanketed several suburbs and western areas of the city.

About 115 firefighters along with 38 fire engines and an unknown number of volunteers battled the blaze, the fire service said. Firefighting planes briefly engaged but could not operate after dark.

There was no indication that the fire was heading toward the city, but firefighters remain on alert and more were expected to join the fight. Strong winds made it difficult to contain the fire.

Greece, with its long, hot, dry and often windy summers, is no stranger to wildfires. But it managed to get through June without serious damage. The first major wildfire hit Wednesday in central Greece, killing a man and his 12-year-old son, and prompting evacuations.

Additional blazes were burning around Thessaloniki Saturday, including in the Halkidiki Peninsula, a favored vacation spot, and the city of Kilkis to the north.

Greece has been spared, so far, the extreme heat that engulfed much of the rest of Europe.