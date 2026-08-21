New footage shows migrants attacking police as officers move to prevent them from boarding a trafficker boat to enter Britain illegally, visuals that come just days after a security analyst warned Europe could be pushed to civil war-like conditions in the near-future by migrants violently resisting deportation.

Migrants pelted what appeared to be stones and scuffled with police as French officers moved in to intercept a human trafficker boat on the north coast of France, aerial footage showing the incident reveals. Apparently captured last month, the video released by the UK’s Border Security Command shows around three-dozen migrants carrying a large inflatable boat down the beach to the English Channel before being headed off by a police Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV).

In the clipped video, the would-be illegal migrants scuffled with officers, and picked up and threw items from the ground — presumably rocks — at the intervening police. PAVA gas was released by officers in return to disperse the violent individuals as a 4×4 with police reinforcements arrive, allowing an officer to make a long cut in the body of the inflatable boat, rendering it useless.

The video evidence of the violence police attempting to manage Europe’s borders daily face comes amid warnings from a German security expert who expressed concern that migrants, their enablers, and political extremists would resist border control and deportation efforts so violently, it could bring civil war like conditions. Former German Federal Police Captain Jan Solwyn said: “European borders have become a political and social fault line… illegal migration has the potential to destroy the EU… [police aren’t] just dealing with the people affected, who would do everything they can to stay in Germany.

“They’re also dealing with very well-organized NGOs and private individuals who would engage in street battles with the riot police. We saw what happened in the US when ICE started arresting illegal immigrants. Then we’d have a civil war in major German cities.”

Massive flows of illegal migration is big money to human trafficker gangs, and Europe has already borne witness to repeated incidents of extreme violence from those smugglers as they push to preserve their income streams. European frontiers have been the scene of major gun battles, and the smugglers have proven perfectly willing to inflict extreme violence and rape against their ‘customers’.

The latest footage showing scuffles on a French beach was hailed by the British government as proof that French authorities were being proactive in preventing migrants boats after the latest £600 million cash handover from British taxpayers, paying Paris to protect its own borders. The Daily Telegraph notes Britain’s left-wing Labour government had been especially keen to prove changes were afoot after the Tory opposition published footage showing French police looking passively on while a migrant boat was launched earlier this year.

The government has also cited recent figures which show the number of recorded migrant arrivals by small boat is down this year compared to last as proof the plan inherited from the last government of Sir Keir Starmer is working. This too is contested, with the Tories’ Chris Philp noting the number of migrants intercepted in the past 12 months is down half from the 12 months proceeding, and in any case the catch rate is just one third. The vast majority of migrants who attempt to break into Britain succeed, and in almost all cases those that make it to British soil are never forced to leave.

It is this near-certainty that the gamble can pay off handsomely that continues to drive migrants into the arms of human traffickers, said the Conservatives who say a “proper deterrent” is needed. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK also recognise this obvious truth, and the fact the present and previous governments are too nervous to make radical change that makes actual border control possible.

This would mean leaving the European Court of Human Rights — and there is no evidence any other major UK party has any appetite for this — which Reform has pledged to do. Vowing to properly protect the English Channel as well as remove the pull factors that makes life in Britain attractive for illegals, the Farage party has recently launched it proposals for Operation Fortress for the southern border, to end welfare payments to most foreigners, and to jail executives of large businesses that use illegal migrant labour, dubbing the initiative ‘The Deliveroo Law’.