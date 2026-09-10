Farage Shares Tribute to ‘Truly Extraordinary’ Charlie Kirk

British Brexit leader Nigel Farage saluted his friend Charlie Kirk, hailing the “remarkable advocate for free speech” on the anniversary of his assassination in 2025.

Nigel Farage said his thoughts are today with Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk’s wider family, as well those others who mourn the assassinated political leader, on Thursday.

Writing in a statement shared to his social media, the Brexit pioneer and Reform UK party leader mourned the “horrific murder of my friend Charlie Kirk”. In remarks that come amid constant death threats against Mr Farage and the recent horrendous death by hammer blows to the head of another Farage ally, British conservative lawmaker Ann Widdecombe, he said today’s anniversary is a “painful reminder of the consequences of political violence”.

Farage noted that Kirk was an a friend of Britain and believed the country would become great again. He said:

He was such a remarkable advocate for free speech, his Christian faith, and for Western civilisation. He made a long lasting impact on America and the world in such a short time. He was truly an extraordinary man, and we were all blessed to know him.

Farage appeared publicly with Kirk several times, including at the launch of Turning Point UK in London, and an Andrew Breitbart memorial panel with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

At the time of the death of Charlie Kirk by an assassin’s bullet, lawmaker Farage made a heartfelt tribute to the slain conservative organiser in Britain’s Parliament. As reported then, he said:

An American, a Christian, a conservative, a family man, gunned down… He attracted a following of many millions of young Americans, and indeed had a growing online presence in our country, especially after he spoke at the Oxford Union last month… I think it’s incumbent upon all of us, whichever side of the divide we’re on, however passionate we might feel, to behave with personal responsibility. And I mourn the loss of my friend.

Farage became the focus of a social media campaign declaring “do Nigel next” in the immediate aftermath of the Kirk slaying. Despite the real concern about a copycat attack, shortly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk the British government slashed its funding allocation for police protection for Mr Farage, leading to “stochastic terrorism” warnings.