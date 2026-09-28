Italy: Woman Allegedly Tries to Hit Ex with Vehicle, Hits His 5-Year-Old Son Instead

A 24-year-old Italian woman in Turin stands accused of trying to hit her ex with a vehicle over the weekend — missing and hitting the man’s five-year-old son instead in what is being reportedly investigated as an attempted murder case.

Italian outlets detailed the incident occurred late Saturday night in Turin’s San Donato neighborhood. At the time, the injured boy was reportedly walking with his father and a friend of the father when a woman swerved her vehicle at the intersection with the alleged intention of hitting the man, striking the young boy instead.

Some passersby were reportedly able to write down the vehicle’s license plate number before the suspect fled the scene.

Italian public broadcaster Rai News reports the female driver was tracked down and apprehended by Turin’s Carabinieri mobile patrol unit moments later.

The boy’s father, only identified by Rai to be of “Moroccan origin” then affirmed to the officers, “She’s my ex.”

On Monday, Corrierre della Sera identified the accused woman as 24 year-old Camilla D’Alessandra from Nichelino, a small municipality inside the broader Turin Metropolitan City area.

The woman is currently being held at the Lorusso e Cutugno prison in Turin — facing potential charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault as investigators are still determining the exact circumstances of the events, and the motives that drove to the woman to commit the act. According to Corriere, the D’Alessandra was the victim of stalking and abuse from another previous partner, who was eventually convicted for his offenses.

The injured minor was urgently admitted to the Sant’Anna Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital, where he remains hospitalized since late Saturday night. While the boy reportedly received a fracture in the abdomen, his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to SkyTG24, there “may have been disagreements” between the woman and the boy’s father that led to both adults ending their relationship. Speaking to the press on Sunday evening, the woman’s lawyer Cristian Scaramozzino affirmed that his client denies having hit the child and disputes the claim that she fled the scene immediately after the accident.

“We can’t automatically rule out an accident; of course, it would be a strange coincidence if the son of her ex-partner were involved, but everything still needs to be verified,” Cristian Scaramozzino, the woman’s lawyers, reportedly told the press.

Per Rai, the lawyer affirmed that “her relationship with the child’s father” is the first thing that needs to be clarified and whether or not “there was another person in the car driven by the young woman, perhaps a friend or a new boyfriend.”

“The mother [of the accused woman] called her because the Carabinieri went to see her, since she is the registered owner of the car. The young woman told her, ‘I didn’t hit the child,’” the attorney claimed, nothing that he will accompany his client during Monday’s court hearing.