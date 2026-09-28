British Counter Terrorism Police officials said on Monday that the suspects in the alleged terror plot on the Royal Air Force base at Fairford on Sunday have been released on bail, while only being identified publicly as “British nationals”.

Amid a growing chorus for more information, UK authorities released a limited description of the five men alleged to have attempted to use explosives to attack RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which is a defacto U.S. Air Force base, including during Operation Epic Fury against the Islamist regime in Iran earlier this year.

According to the BBC, citing counter-terror officials, all five suspects are “British nationals”, meaning that they have British citizenship. It is currently unclear whether all men were born in Britain, migrated to the country and were later granted passports, or have British ancestry.

The disclosure, which also omitted the suspects’ names, stated only that they were London residents, including a 24-year-old from Camden, a 24-year-old from Willesden, and three men aged 23, 24, and 25 from Westminster. Due to recent demographic changes as a result of mass migration, all three areas of the British capital are now multicultural hubs, where the white British population has been relegated to minorities.

Speaking outside of Scotland Yard on Monday, the head of Counterterrorism Police, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said that the five suspects have been released on bail after “extensive interviews”. He cautioned that their release does not mean the investigation is over.

Given the geo-strategic importance of the base to the United States, authorities said on Sunday that possible ties between the attempted attack and the Iranian regime are being investigated. While other motives and potential non-state partners are also being considered, the potential of Iran being able to recruit “British nationals” would be a concerning development.

Reports have previously indicated that the Islamist regime in Tehran was attempting to infiltrate Britain with terrorists through the migrant smuggling route in the English Channel.

Although U.S. President Trump said on Sunday that the suspects had been under surveillance for a “long time”, it is also unclear how closely they were being monitored. Indeed, reports emerged yesterday that a local farmer may have spoiled the plot by phoning police after becoming suspicious of three vans parked in a “weird formation” near RAF Fairford around 1:30 am local time. She told the BBC that outside of the vans there was a “large group of hooded and masked men” who began to “panic” upon noticing her.

She added in comments to The Telegraph: “I saw a group of Middle Eastern-looking young guys running off through the trees. Some of them had masks or balaclavas on, and they all scattered ahead of us as we drove back past… Some of them ran into the fields, and some of them turned to run towards the air base. We realised this was something pretty serious.”

The woman claimed that within ten minutes of her calling the police, the small village was swarming with officers.

“I still can’t process how that base, on high alert, how this has happened… I think it was pure luck that I arrived in the village at a similar time to the vans,” she said. “I’m absolutely staggered that it was left to me, as a member of the public, to see and report this.”

Observers on social media have drawn a comparison to the 2011 plot to rob and behead British singer Joss Stone at her home in Devon, which was foiled by locals who phoned police after being surprised to see two black men acting suspiciously in the village. The pair, Kevin Liverpool and Junior Bradshaw, were both jailed over the attempted killing.

The government has so far tried to push back on the narrative that wary locals prevented a potential major terror plot, without expressly denying it. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting told the BBC on Monday morning that the farmer only had a “partial picture” of the events.

“I do want to thank the member of the public who acted quickly and called this in,” Streeting said. “I would also just say, respectfully, that she has a partial picture… And I won’t go beyond that, in terms of commenting on operational security matters.”

British lawmakers have demanded that the government provide clarity and dispel the opacity surrounding the weekend’s events. Liberal Democrat MP for South Cotswolds Roz Savage said that there appears to be “two incompatible accounts”

“The president (Donald Trump) is saying this was all coordinated, but it seems people here and on the ground and local police were not aware of a joint intelligence operation. These are the answers that we absolutely have to get,” she said. “It actually makes my blood run cold when I think how close we may have come to disaster this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Reform MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice said that the public deserves to know more about the background of the suspects, including their ethnicities, whether they were dual nationals or asylum seekers, if they had previous convictions or were known to authorities, and if they were benefiting from welfare or living in social housing.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage accused the government of failing to take national security seriously, lamenting that “we have allowed into Britain cells of people who intend to do us harm”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to chair a COBRA (Cabinet Office Briefing Room) meeting later today to get the “full picture” of the events.

“I want to thank the police, the Gloucestershire Police, the security services, the emergency services, the public who alerted us, so thank you to everybody for the way that they’ve worked,” the prime minsiter said.

For their part, the Iranians have denied involvement with the incident. A Tehran spokesman at the embassy in London said that the regime “categorically rejects” and “strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets”.