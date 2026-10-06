“You can almost guarantee that every woman that’s in the north of France has probably been raped along the journey”, UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has asserted.

Astonishingly few women are part of the now decade-long flow of migrants coming through Europe, but it has long been known that those few who do attempt to travel to high-welfare northern European states are particularly vulnerable to rape and murder. This reality, which exists thanks to the weak border control policies that create a business model for human traffickers where these abuses can flourish, was acknowledged by the British Home Secretary (interior minister) Shabana Mahmood in remarks to a podcast over the weekend.

Speaking to The Rest Is Politics, co-hosted by Tony Blair’s “spin doctor” Alastair Campbell and lynchpin-centrist-Tory figure Rory Stewart, Shabana Mahmood said, reports The Guardian:

We’re not in control of this border. The sifting of the people that end up in the north of France and are about to get on a dinghy is done by criminal gangs who are also, by the way, people traffickers. You can almost guarantee that every woman that’s in the north of France has probably been raped along the journey. Some of the men too, they’ve certainly been abused and threatened. That is not the model that should decide whether somebody gets to come to the UK, make this their place of sanctuary and ultimately become one of us.

Though itself an eloquent argument in favour of shutting down migration flows into the United Kingdom, depriving callous people smugglers of their trade and opportunity to rape vulnerable women, Mahmood’s remarks are part of the government’s push to transform illegal migrant flows into legal ones. While overall migrant numbers wouldn’t necessarily fall under such a change, and may indeed rise, the government could at least claim to have ended illegal immigration.

This ambition of left-wing parties across Europe to end illegal migration by simply legalising it is generally promoted under the name ‘safe and legal routes’. Despite part of Mahmood’s personal branding being that she is allegedly a border control hardliner, the minister announced last week that Britain’s left-wing Labour government would commence schemes to import those identified as refugees directly to the United Kingdom from Afghanistan and Palestine.

Previous attempts to fly Afghans directly to the UK under the aegis of the British government have proven costly and controversial.

Speaking at the weekend on the political podcast, Home Secretary Mahmood also responded to anti-mass migration campaigners in the United Kingdom, saying they should “sod off”, claiming that they wanted to kill her, personally. She told the hosts: “They’re just troublemakers. You know, they’d kill me in a minute if they could, and they’d definitely kick me out of my own country. So let’s just be really clear about who and what they are. They don’t think I’m a true Brit and they hate the fact that I’m a Muslim.”

Breitbart London has long reported on the killer scourge of human traffickers operating across Europe, the systematic rape of those few women who do attempt the journey, and what may be related, the comparatively high fatality rate of women and children in the hands of smugglers. As reported last week when two women and a child died on a migrant boat attempting to break into Britain:

Europe’s migrant crisis continues to be characterised by the emergence of ruthless criminal gangs exploiting the weak borders and policies of Western nations to smuggle humans for profit, in unseaworthy boats at great risk to their customers’ lives. Exactly how many adults and children have been killed and raped by their criminal gang traffickers in the decade-long migrant crisis isn’t clear, but the United Nations’ International Organisation for Migration states several thousand have died and disappeared trying to reach Europe every year for the past decade. The IOM claims around 37,000 migrants have died trying to get into Europe since 2014, and at least 22 are known to have died in the English Channel this year. The British government is presently paying France three-quarters of a billion Euros to control its own borders and keep migrants away from it’s England-facing beaches. It points to migrant arrivals to Britain being down over 40 per cent so far this year as evidence the government’s plan is working, although whether the left-wing Labour government is essentially trying to take credit for migrant flows upstream slowing all cross Europe having a knock-on effect on arrivals has been debated.

The phenomenon of human traffickers abusing women attempting to break into European nations is replicated around the world. Breitbart News’ Border Chronicles Programme has covered at length the consequences of an open border during the Obama and Biden administrations, with even “rape trees” known across the American southern border. As cited in a 2016 report: