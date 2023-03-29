Pope Francis Decries ‘Unspeakable Evil’ of Nashville School Shooting

ROME — Pope Francis has joined the chorus of voices deploring Monday’s lethal shooting targeting a Christian school in Nashville that left six dead.

In a telegram Wednesday, the pontiff said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville and sent his “heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his prayers to all affected by this senseless act of violence.”

On Monday morning, a heavily armed 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a biological female who identified as a male, stormed into the Covenant School and began shooting, killing three adult school staff and three 9-year-old children.

Hale, who went by the name Aiden on social media and indicated a preference for he/him pronouns, left behind a detailed manifesto and plan for her shooting spree.

CCTV Footage Released of Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Storyful

While Hale’s motive for the killing remains unclear, Nashville Metropolitan police chief John Drake said authorities “feel that she identifies as trans, but we’re still in the initial investigation into all of that and if it actually played a role into this incident.”

In Wednesday’s telegram, Pope Francis said he joins the entire community in mourning the children and adults who died and “commends them to the loving embrace of the Lord Jesus.”

He likewise invoked “the consolation and strength of the Holy Spirit upon the grieving families and prays that they will be confirmed in their faith in the power of the Risen Lord to heal every hurt and to bring good out of unspeakable evil.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome