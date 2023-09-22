A recent Christian Revival event at the Corpus Christi campus of Texas A&M University drew over 1,000 students and administered over 120 baptisms, The Christian Post reported Friday.

The August 31 worship event called “One Night,” a yearly Christian gathering to kick off the school year, brought in nearly double the number at last year’s event and saw more than twice as many students baptized.

One Night 2022 had some 600 attendees and 51 baptisms, whereas this year 1,078 participated in the event (out of a student body of roughly 10,800) and 124 were baptized.

New Life Church of Corpus Christi helped organize the revival, which it described as “the evangelism event of the year,” featuring “a night of Worship, Testimonies, Preaching, Salvations and an After Party celebration.”

New Life Young Adults (NLYA) Pastor Tarik Whitmore pointed to the success of the event as a sign of the Holy Spirit’s presence.

“We’ll never forget how God moved on East Lawn on 8.31.23,” New Life Church posted on its Facebook page. “1078 in attendance. 124 baptisms. Many healed and set free.”

“From the very beginning of worship, it was clear that something significant was happening because it was just, it was so powerful,” Whitmore said, and the gathering included many new faces who were “lifting up the name of Jesus.”

“For young people, it’s one thing for them to do that in a comfortable, familiar context like the Sunday morning,” the pastor added, but “it’s another thing for them to do that at their college outdoors in front of their peers.”

The worship felt “so anointed,” Whitmore said, crediting the power of the event with “this supernatural influence helping us.”

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” Whitmore told The Christian Post, noting that the crowd eventually had to relocate from the 1,300-square-foot house hosting the group because it ran out of room.

Last February, Asbury University in Kentucky hosted an extraordinary Christian Revival that sparked a spectacular domino effect, with congregations around the United States blossoming into similar nonstop prayer and worship.

As Asbury officials moved its revival off campus for logistical reasons, the torch was passed to students at Samford University in Alabama, Cedarville University in Ohio, Lee University in Tennessee, and Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome