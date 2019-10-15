Two million pounds of Taco Bell’s seasoned beef used in the fast-food chain’s tacos and burritos had been recalled from restaurants in 21 states.

Kenosha Beef International recalled the meat products over concerns that the beef had been contaminated with metal shavings, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The tainted bags of meat— which were produced between September 20 and October 4— traveled from the supplier to five distribution centers before making its way to the restaurants, the USDA said.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday that it had “voluntarily recalled” 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef, adding that 100 percent of the meat had been removed from its restaurants across 21 states.

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” Julie Masino, president of North America, Taco Bell Corp., said in a press release.

“As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests,” the statement continued.

The problem was first discovered when a customer discovered a metal shaving in a food item, according to the statement from Taco Bell.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness from the tainted products, but the USDA warned that “anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The recall comes months after the fast-food taco chain was hit with a tortilla shortage and was “working diligently to replenish” their supply.