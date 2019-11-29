Dog Missing Since Halloween Reunited with Family Thanksgiving Day

A beloved dog was reunited with her owner Thanksgiving Day after she went missing on Halloween night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 13-year-old dachshund named Sadie wandered away from her home October 31, and was later found by an individual November 24 in Kessler Park. The person then took her to the KC Pet Project (KCPP) animal shelter, according to Fox 4 KC.

Once shelter staff confirmed that Sadie did not have a microchip to identify her, an intake worker realized she matched the description in a recent missing dog report.

Thursday, the KCPP wrote on its Facebook page:

A happy Thanksgiving moment we had to share. This sweet 13 year old dog named Sadie has been missing since Halloween and his family has been looking everywhere for her. Our Lost & Found Coordinator had their Lost Pet Form on file when a dog matching her description came into our shelter when she was dropped off as a stray from a member of the public.

When the staff called Sadie’s family to tell them their little dog had been found, they quickly came to collect her.

“Not a dry eye was in the room when Sadie’s family realized it was their dog and they got to spend Thanksgiving with their sweet girl,” the post said, adding, “And a huge thanks to our staff who made this reunion happen, even on the holiday.”

Tori Fugate, who works at KCPP, said the reunion was highly emotional for everyone who witnessed it.

“Literally everybody started crying,” she recalled. “The owner walked in the room and tears started flowing from everyone.”

The KCPP website stated:

We care for over 10,000 animals a year and work collaboratively with Animal Control and other animal welfare organizations to increase the number of homeless pets adopted, and focus on lifesaving programs promoting pet retention, identification, lost pet reunions, and pet ownership education throughout the community.

The nonprofit organization’s mission is to “end the killing of healthy and treatable pets in Kansas City, Missouri by using the most progressive and lifesaving programs and promoting effective animal control policies.”