Seattle police cars were spotted with Gadsden flags hung over their windows before Washington state’s vaccine mandate takes effect.

“Some officers plan on taking time off to decide what they will do long term. They don’t seem eager to stay with SPD. Others explained that they are going to leave the SPD by the end of the year as a result of this,” KTTH radio show host Jason Rantz said in a social media post.

“Officers took these photos in protest of the mandate,” he added.

Washington state workers are required to submit proof they have been vaccinated by Monday, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan noted officers will not face immediate termination but will face a hearing where they can publicly explain why they chose not to comply with the mandate prior to formal separation from the force.

A recent video showed a Washington State Trooper saying “Jay Inslee can kiss my ass” during his resignation as the Democrat governor’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for state employees approached the October 18 deadline.

"This is the last time you'll hear me in a patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass." Washington State Trooper in Yakima, Wash. signs off after 22 years — fired by @GovInslee for being unvaccinated.

“This is my final sign-off,” he said over his radio:

After 22 years of serving the citizens of the state of Washington I am being asked to leave because I am dirty. Numerous fatalities, injuries, I’ve worked sick. I’ve played sick. We’ve buried lots of friends over these years. I’d like to thank you guys. I’d like to thank the citizens of Yakima County, as well as my fellow officers within the valley. Without you guys I wouldn’t have been very successful and you’ve kept me safe and got me home to my family every night. Thank you for that.

“I wish I could say more but this is it, so state 1034, this is last time you’ll hear me in a state patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass,” the trooper added.