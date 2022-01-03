An Alaska woman said she found an abandoned baby along with a note stating the parents did not have enough money to feed the infant, WSYX reported Monday.

Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks responded to the report of an infant being found in a cardboard box at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday.

“The child was alive and seemed to have been abandoned at the location recently. There was a note left with the child indicating the parent could not take care it. The child was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was found to be in good health,” the agency said in a press release.

A woman named Roxy Lane, who discovered the baby, shared a clip on her social media profile showing the note and the child, who was wrapped in a blanket.

“Please help me!!!” the note said, “I was born today on December 31, 2021 (at) 6 am. I was born 12 weeks premature.”

“My mom was 28 weeks when she had me. My parents and grandparents don’t have food or money to raise me. They NEVER wanted to do this to me,” the letter continued.

“My mom is so sad to do this. Please take me and find a LOVING FAMILY. My parents are begging whoever finds me. My name is Teshawn,” it concluded.

In the video, the infant cooed when Lane pulled back the blanket, revealing the baby’s head.

She reportedly found the baby in a row of mailboxes near her residence.

“I’ve been processing my feelings all day and running through all the different scenarios and reasons, with my bf and family, as to why something like this could have happened,” Lane wrote in the social media post.

She also suggested the parents might be young and unaware of the state’s Safe Haven Law.

“Under the law, parents can give up their unwanted children at a local hospital, church, or police, or fire station,” the WSYX article read.

Lane said she hoped the mother finds help if she is in need of assistance, adding, “I doubt they could have afforded to take her to the hospital and she may be in need of medical attention. Please, someone knows this new mom, check on her!”

She also highlighted the fact the mother named the baby, writing, “There’s some love there, even if she made a terrible decision.”

Meanwhile, officials were still working to identify the baby’s mother, the Daily Mail reported, noting temperatures had dropped into the single digits and there was a wind chill of 12 below when the discovery took place.