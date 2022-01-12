A South Dakota school teacher was arrested last week after his mother unwittingly brought pot brownies he had made to a card game at a community center, according to court documents.

Michael Koranda, 46, was arrested January 5 on possession of a controlled substance, an affidavit obtained by Breitbart News states.

According to the Bon Homme School District, Koranda works as the district-wide choir teacher.

Just after 8:00 p.m. on January 4, a deputy with the Bon Homme Sheriff’s office was alerted to a medical call of possible poisoning, according to the court document. The Bon Homme County dispatch subsequently received multiple more calls regarding potential poisonings. Each patient had participated in a card game at a Tabor community center, the affidavit states.

An investigation led the responding deputy “to believe that the patients were all under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies that were brought to the Community Center” by Koranda’s mother, the court document says.

Two of the patients allegedly told authorities they learned that Michael Koranda baked the brownies, adding that he had been in Colorado over the previous weekend and brought marijuana products home.

The following day, a deputy and a sheriff with the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office visited Koranda at the Tabor Elementary School, where he “admitted to bringing 1 pound of THC butter back to Tabor with him from Colorado,” the court document alleges.

He allegedly told authorities he used approximately half of the THC-infused butter to bake marijuana brownies before going to bed. His mother unknowingly brought the pot brownies to the community center, where several people consumed them. She turned over the rest of the brownies to the sheriff’s office while the 46-year-old provided them with the remaining half pound of THC butter to be placed in evidence.

Koranda was released from custody after he posted bond, and his next court appearance is set for January 25, according to KITV.