A New York City man stood on a street Wednesday with a needle dangling from his arm as the drug crisis plagues citizens.

The man stood without moving on West 37th Street late Wednesday morning with the needle in his arm as people apparently walked by him, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Welcome to the new New York. The Big Apple’s spiraling drug crisis has reached a new low, with depravity across the… Posted by James Torres on Saturday, August 19, 2023

One person who commented on the Post‘s story said, “Bidens America” while another replied, “Thanks, DEMOCRATS I mean Marxists.”

More addicts were also seen outside a nearby health center which the nonprofit group, Housing Works, manages. The Post also noted the organization offers addicts clean syringes to help with “harm reduction.” The outlet continued: Pamela Flamini, a 45-year-old cashier at the Italian restaurant Non Solo Piada, located across the street from the Housing Works center, ripped the nonprofit and the city’s open, growing embrace of harm reduction policies and services as the reason why her workplace is burglarized multiple times a week. “All drug addicts, they come here, [make a] long line in the morning,” Flamini said, adding that drug dealers also lurk in the area like vultures, and have threatened her.

Since 2018, the Housing Works group brought in approximately $80 million in taxpayer funding, the outlet stated.

The Post also said the New York City Police Department previously “told cops to give junkies the go-ahead to shoot up after Albany decriminalized the possession and sale of needles.”

In November 2021, New York City sanctioned its first “shooting galleries” for drug addicts in the nation, then-mayor Bill de Blasio (D) informed residents, according to Breitbart News.

“A plan by De Blasio to open four locations in the city was previously opposed by former President Donald Trump and disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D),” the report said.

In May, one of Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) migrant hotels located in Manhattan became an even more troubling situation as border crossers and illegal aliens staying there at no charge were accused of doing drugs and drinking, per Breitbart News.

Democrat-run Philadelphia has also been grappling with the scourge of addiction as those using the drug calleld “tranq” have flooded the Kensington area.