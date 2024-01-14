A man in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, took matters into his own hands when his small dog was targeted by a wild animal.

When Timothy Snipe took his dog, Roxie, outside recently she began barking as she neared the woods. However, he could not see what had upset her, Count On 2 reported Saturday.

Seconds later, a coyote appeared and Roxie ran toward it. Snipe knew the outcome would not be good, therefore, he stepped between the two to rescue his tiny dog.

“The coyote jumped on me and bit me on my leg, and I wrestled it down, I choked him out,” he recalled.

Surveillance footage shared on his social media page shows the incident unfold, with Snipe, wearing a bright red robe, taking control of the wild animal. When he was finally able to grab the coyote by the tail, he carried it to a dumpster, dropped the animal inside, and closed the lid:

How my day got started, Let Roxie outside to use the bathroom and a Coyote came out woods and attack us, I look like… Posted by Timothydeejaybosshogg Snipe on Friday, January 12, 2024

Faithful Roxie barked and circled her owner the entire time as if to say, “Thanks for helping me out!” When he had the animal contained, Snipe went for help.

Following the incident, he said if Roxie had been bitten it would have been the end of her. He later visited the doctor and underwent several rabies shots.

Now, he puts a special vest on his beloved dog every time she goes outside.

“Can’t just let Roxie run around anymore, had to put her bulletproof vest back on,” he wrote in a social media post on Friday alongside a photo of the tiny dog:

Can’t just let Roxie run around anymore, had to put her bulletproof vest back on Posted by Timothydeejaybosshogg Snipe on Friday, January 12, 2024

His friends were quick to comment on the image of the tough but tiny canine, one person writing, “Roxie suited up.”

“Protect Roxie at all costs!” another person commented.

Me and Roxie just wrapped up our interview up…. Count on News 2 with Sophia Radebaugh… It will air tonight at 11 P.M… Should be dropping on social media in a few hours… Posted by Timothydeejaybosshogg Snipe on Saturday, January 13, 2024

Snipe told Count On 2 he would not hesitate to rescue his dog again, stating, “Once you get a pet they’re automatically a part of the family and this is my girl, this is our girl.”