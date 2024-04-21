Health Alert: Officials Warn of Ground Beef Contaminated by E.coli

Food safety officials have issued a nationwide public health alert for ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on Saturday, warning consumers against eating certain raw ground beef items that were produced on March 28, 2024.

The contaminated food products have a “Use/Freeze by” date of April 22, 2024, and packaging date of “032824.”

FSIS said the products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were “shipped to food service institutions and retail locations nationwide.”

The complete list of specific products to avoid can be found here.

“The problem was discovered by the establishment while conducting an inventory of product that was on hold because it was found positive for E. coli O157:H7,” officials stated. “The company notified FSIS that they inadvertently used a portion of the contaminated beef to produce ground beef products that they subsequently shipped into commerce.”

While there have been no confirmed reports of illness in connection with the contaminated beef, consumers are still encouraged to toss out any food they have that was on the list.

A recall was not issued because those items are no longer available for purchase.

E. coli is a “potentially deadly” bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps after exposure, FSIS said.