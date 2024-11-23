A disabled Vietnam veteran and his wife who lost everything in January when a fire struck their Indiana home are getting some much needed support.

The veteran, whose name is Ron Marley, and his wife Judy had no idea what to do when the tragedy struck, WPTA reported on Thursday.

“It’s been devastating. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Ron, who has owned the property where his house was since he came home from the war.

However, an organization called the Shepherd’s House in Fort Wayne helped get them a new home that will be put on their land. Once the initial story aired regarding their need, the couple was overwhelmed by the additional help they received.

“I didn’t think he was going to make it. But the hope he has just since last night at 5:00 p.m. and then news at 6:00 p.m. The phone just kept ringing. He just can’t believe it. He sounds like a different person already,” said Shepherd’s House Executive Director Barb Cox.

Community members began calling in to donate their time and furniture to give the veteran and his wife a holiday season to remember. What is more, construction crews and volunteers have said they will also clean up the property so it can be ready for Christmas.

When speaking of the incredible show of support, Cox said, “You turned around his world, literally. I believe you saved this man’s life.”

According to the Shepherd’s House website, it “is a long-term residential program for homeless Veterans who are alcohol and chemically addicted, or struggle with mental health issues.”

The program strives to help veterans return to being self-sufficient, employed, and empowered as they walk into the future.

In September 2023, a wounded veteran in Lebanon, Ohio, prepared to move into a home that was designed for him and his family, and they would not have to worry about mortgage payments thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, according to Breitbart News.