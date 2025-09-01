Officials have revealed the cause of death for Jessica Aber, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who passed away in March.

According to an autopsy report, Aber, 43, experienced “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy” prior to her body being found at her home in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 22, Fox 5 reported Monday.

Police responded to the home that morning when they received a report about an unresponsive woman. They found Aber, deceased, and notified her family, Breitbart News reported in March.

Former President Joe Biden (D) nominated Aber in 2021 and she served until 2025 when she resigned due to President Donald Trump taking office again. Aber resigned from her post to allow him to appoint a successor.

A few days after she passed away, her family said she suffered from epilepsy and died in her sleep, NBC News reported March 26:

In a statement, the family of former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber cited an earlier news release from the police department in Alexandria, Virginia, that said detectives “found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes.” “We expect more information from the medical examiner in the coming weeks,” Aber’s family said. “Our family is in shock and grieving deeply and we respectfully request privacy as we attempt to navigate through our unspeakable loss.”

The statement said she had long suffered from epilepsy.

Per the Mayo Clinic, epilepsy is a brain condition that causes a person to have recurring seizures. The cause can be identified in some patients but not in every person who has it.

“Epilepsy is common. It’s estimated that 1.2% of people in the United States have active epilepsy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Epilepsy affects people of all genders, races, ethnic backgrounds and ages,” the site read.

“Seizure symptoms can vary widely. Some people may lose awareness during a seizure while others don’t. Some people stare blankly for a few seconds during a seizure. Others may repeatedly twitch their arms or legs, movements known as convulsions,” it stated.