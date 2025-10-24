Delta Flight Returns to Los Angeles When ‘Unpleasant Odor’ Fills Cabin

Passengers and crewmembers on a Delta Air Lines flight detected a foul smell after taking off from Los Angeles on October 18.

The flight was on its way to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after departing Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) when the incident happened, KTVX reported Friday.

After takeoff, an “unpleasant” smell was detected in the cabin and the plane was forced to turn back to LAX. There were two pilots, four flight attendants, and 189 passengers onboard at the time.

The KTVX article continued:

The smell stemmed from a spoiled food item brought onto the plane by a customer, according to the airline, and not any onboard food or beverages provided by Delta. Data from FlightAware indicates the flight eventually left for Salt Lake City once again, albeit several hours after its initial departure time.

In a statement regarding the foul smell, a Delta spokesperson explained to People, “As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, our crew followed standard procedures to safely return to Los Angeles after an unpleasant odor was detected onboard,” then apologized to the airline’s customers for the delay in getting to their destination.

The magazine said the passengers deplaned once they reached LAX and eventually flew to Utah.

Delta has recently been in the news for several other incidents, one being at LaGuardia Airport in New York when two of its regional planes were moving at low speeds while taxiing and collided, per Breitbart News.

One person suffered a minor injury.

“Endeavor flight 5155 was on its way for departure when its wing smacked into the fuselage of Endeavor flight 5047 which was arriving,” the report said.

Over the summer, federal agents reportedly arrested a Delta Air Lines copilot at San Francisco International Airport on charges of child sexual abuse material.