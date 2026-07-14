Officials: Lettuce or Salad Greens Linked to ‘Explosive’ Diarrhea Outbreak Hitting Thousands Across U.S.

Health authorities in Michigan said lettuce may be the source of an illness hitting thousands of people with severe symptoms.

There have been over 2,600 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in the state since June 22, WKBN reported Tuesday.

In a press release Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said it was investigating the outbreak and current results pointed to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source. However, the agency said officials were not yet able to rule out other food items and “No specific type of produce, grower, or supplier has been identified as the source.”

“Typically, Michigan only records 40 to 50 cases of cyclosporiasis annually,” officials noted.

On Tuesday, Today reported state health departments said there were about 5,000 cases of the illness in over 30 states.

“Additionally, the CDC has confirmed reports of 843 cyclosporiasis cases and 86 hospitalizations since May 1, which is considered the start of cyclosporiasis season in the U.S.,” the outlet said.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a parasite found in food or water that contains feces and affects a person’s intestines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“People infected with Cyclospora may or may not experience symptoms. Cyclospora infects the small intestine (bowel) and usually causes watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements,” the site read. “If not treated, the illness may last from a few days to over a month. Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times (relapse).”

Although it was not fully known how the parasite gets into food and water, people can prevent infection by washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling raw foods, washing those foods, removing damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables, and storing those items in a refrigerator, according to the CDC.