A Canadian doctor testified before a parliamentary committee on two MAID cases she called into question.

Her testimony comes at a time when a bill seeks to modify the controversial euthanasia program.

The doctor argued that Canada’s existing MAID safeguards are “already inadequate” and the program should not be expanded.

Ramona Coelho, a former member of Ontario’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) oversight committee, on Thursday affirmed that two euthanasia cases in the Canadian province should have been referred to the police, as they appeared to be in violation of Canada’s Criminal Code.

Coelho reportedly stated the two particular cases “really test the limits” of the controversial MAID euthanasia program.

Canada’s National Post reported that Coelho appeared before a House of Commons committee hearing on Thursday on the subject of Bill C-41, a new piece of legislation that seeks to indefinitely extend MAID prohibitions for individuals whose sole condition is mental illness-related. However, the bill, introduced in October, would also allow adults diagnosed with a capacity-limiting disease such as early-stage Alzheimer’s to make an “advance” MAID request while they still have the mental faculty to consent, something not currently allowed by Canada’s Criminal Code.

Doctor Coelho, described by Canadian outlets as a family doctor in the Ontario town of London and an adjunct research professor in Western University’s department of family medicine, gave an account of two unpublished MAID cases to the parliamentary committee that she considers to be a “gross violation” of the local criminal code. To her knowledge, neither of the two cases has been referred to the police.

The first case, she reportedly said, involved a woman with “a history of severe mental illness” who underwent a single MAID assessment instead of the two independent assessments required by the euthanasia law. The post-mortem also listed no abnormalities, the doctor said, asserting, “I think that’s a clear violation of MAID eligibility.”

“She had [Canadian non-profit] Dying with Dignity and a reporter involved in her MAID journey, which I am concerned about could be coercive influences to go forward with MAID,” Coelho reportedly said on Thursday. “When we looked at the case, the neurologist said there was no physical diagnosis. She only had mental illness.”

The second case, the doctor reportedly affirmed, “still haunts” her and involves a man in his 30s “who was not considered to have capacity to do any of his treatment decisions.” Per the National Post, an unnamed relative told the patient’s clinical team that they were concerned the man would not be eligible for killing — with Coelho reportedly stressing that “they were disappointed” when he was not deemed eligible for MAID. Coelho said he “suddenly” became eligible for MAID after several hospital meetings — yet there had been no change in his actual health status. The doctor reportedly said it was documented in nursing notes that the family member had asked for the unnamed patient not be told that he could change his mind about the MAID procedure.

Coelho harrowingly described the case as a “conspiracy to end his life,” and affirmed that it had been reported several years ago in the man’s health history that the family member “had been abusing him.”

According to the National Post, Coelho said that the cases were not published in reports from the death review committee and argued, “I think it’s because they were frankly illegal.”

“But that is my speculation,” she clarified.

The Commons committee passed a motion to request documentation related to the two cases, the National Post wrote. Thirteen practices involved in doctor-involved killings have been reportedly referred to their respective licensing colleges over concerns identified in death reviews as of December 2025. According to The Globe and Mail, Coelho told the committee that Canada’s existing MAID safeguards are “already inadequate” and the euthanasia program should not be expanded.

“If the Liberal government decides to go through with this bill as is, I will be devastated because you guys know now and should have known what is happening with MAID in Canada,” she reportedly said.

Conservative former Transport Minister Lisa Raitt also appeared before the committee on Thursday, the Globe and Mail reported. Raitt, whose husband was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in 2016, urged advance requests for MAID to be separated from bill C-41 so the issue can be studied separately.

Canada’s controversial MAID euthanasia program has been the subject of widespread criticism and questioning since its original implementation in 2016, especially as some politicians and advocates have demanded radical expansions in who is eligible for doctor killings. These proposed expansions include individuals who are diagnosed with mental illness but physically healthy.

Although the preceding Canadian liberal government approved expanding MAID’s eligibility criteria to cover mental illnesses patients, it set itself a two-year extension deadline for its implementation which was repeatedly extended in the following years until Justice Minister Sean Fraser announced in October that the current liberal government would not go forward with the eligibility expansion. Prior to Fraser’s announcement, the deadline was set to expire on March 17, 2027.