GOP Rep. Hunt: Democrats’ Migration Pushes Americans into Poverty

Poverty is spreading through American communities and cities because the White House allows millions of illegal migrants to flood through U.S. society, Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), said during an immigration hearing on Tuesday.

“This administration decided on Day One … they were going to stop building the walls … going to end Remain in Mexico and we’re going to release,” Hunt told a dramatic hearing at the House’s judiciary committee on May 23.

“For the Democrats, migrants jumped to the top of the [priority] list while Americans are consistently left behind … Let me show you a real-life humanitarian crisis,” Hunt said. He continued while photos of U.S. cities were displayed behind him:

American cities have been crumbling long before President Biden opened the border — and now that every town that we know of — including New York City — is a border town, it’s about to get worse. This is Philadelphia. These are not illegal immigrants. They’re American citizens currently living in abject poverty, and this situation is about to get worse. Greetings from Gary, Indiana. Or is that Eastern Ukraine? Hard to say, but I can guarantee you that if this were Eastern Ukraine, the government will be printing as much money as possible to help them — but not our own American citizens. Not so good for the people of Gary, Indiana, and this is not the Dustbowl or the Great Depression. This is yesterday, and our situation is about to get worse. It’s been three months since a train derailment in East Palestine and the people of East Palestine don’t have the necessary resources to rebuild, and the community can’t even drink clean water today. And like Philadelphia, Gary, Indiana, East Palestine, Ohio, was a part of the Forgotten America the Americans left behind as Democrats provide the American dream to illegal aliens and not to our fellow veterans. I’ve got news for you. It’s going to continue to get worse. We have San Mateo, California — California’s 15th congressional district. If some of my colleagues would spend more time in their districts instead of inside the Beltway, they will see the destruction that their policies are causing their own districts and their own towns and perhaps then, they’d have a different position on the southern border… But wait, there’s more. This is Redwood City, California. Or is it Tent City, California? Does this look like a country that’s thriving? Does this look like a country that’s equipped to handle a massive influx of millions more [migrants] into this country illegally? I think not. The situation is only going to get worse.

“This is the death of the American dream … and it ends in abject poverty and despair for Americans,” Hunt said.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans because the population replacement allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

Migration — and especially labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.