During a campaign speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump spotlighted the plight of Angel Families who have lost loved ones to illegal immigration, urging President Joe Biden to say the victims’ names.

“Every town is now a border town because Joe Biden has brought the chaos, carnage, and killing from all over the world and dumped it straight into our backyards,” Trump said alongside law enforcement officials. “People are coming in [to the United States] from prisons and mental institutions.”

“In Venezuela, the crime is down 67 percent from what it was a year and a half ago,” Trump said. “Because they’re taking all of their gangs and all of their criminals and they’re depositing them into the United States of America.”

A list of some American victims was issued by the Trump campaign ahead of the speech.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Among the victims are 25-year-old Ruby Garcia in Grand Rapids, 22-year-old Leah Gomez in Grand Rapids, as well as 22-year-old Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia. Garcia’s accused killer, a previously deported illegal alien from Mexico, is facing murder charges while Gomez’s killer, an illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of murder in February.

Riley’s accused killer, an illegal alien from Venezuela with prior run-ins with the law, is facing charges of brutally beating the nursing student to death before leaving her lifeless body in a wooded area on the University of Georgia’s (UGA) campus.

In similar cases, an illegal alien who overstayed his visa is accused of murdering 16-year-old high school cheerleader Lizbeth Medina in Edna, Texas, while 31-year-old Nazareth Tamer-Claure, a mother of a young son, was allegedly murdered by three illegal alien MS-13 Gang members in the sanctuary state of New York.

Maria Rios, a 57-year-old mother of three daughters and grandmother to four grandchildren, was murdered in La Marque, Texas, allegedly by an illegal alien. In addition, 55-year-old Brenda Aultman and 48-year-old Terry Aultman were biking back to their home in Daytona Beach, Florida, when they were slashed to death, allegedly by an illegal alien from Haiti.

Young children have also become the victims of illegal immigration, Trump noted.

Last year, 11-year-old Aiden Clark was on a school bus headed to his first day of school in Clark County, Ohio, when an illegal alien crashed into the bus. Aiden was ejected from the bus and died as a result. The illegal alien is now charged with vehicular homicide.

This year, five suspects, including an illegal alien, are charged with shooting and killing two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres while his mother, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was walking him in a stroller.

Perhaps most horrifically, 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez was raped and murdered in Pasadena, Texas, allegedly by an illegal alien. The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting Gonzalez before strangling her to death and stuffing her lifeless body in a laundry basket, which he then hid under her bed.

“No country can withstand this invasion,” Trump said.

WATCH — Gorka: Biden’s Open Border Is the Greatest Threat to the United States

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.