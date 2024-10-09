An illegal alien who reportedly threatened to cut off a woman’s fingers during a brutal robbery in Texas has been identified as a member of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, a report states.

Dallas police say that Wilmer Colmenares-Gonzalez, a 27-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, was the ringleader of a group of illegal aliens who broke into a woman’s home in upscale Northwest Dallas in September, the New York Post reported.

Colmenares-Gonzalez reportedly accosted a woman outside her home on September 21 and forced her into the house where he and his crew assaulted her, tied her up, and threatened to cut off her fingers until she told them where her cash and jewelry were stored. They reportedly stole $75,000 worth of jewelry.

The illegal alien held police at bay for several hours after the robbery and when finally taken into custody, he allegedly claimed he was working for a gang that ordered him to target the woman, who they said was a prostitute for them and owed them money.

Investigators determined that Colmenares-Gonzalez had entered the U.S. from Venezuela last year along with his wife. They also had a child with them who was not related to them and was later found to have come from Chile.

Despite these shady circumstances, Colmenares-Gonzalez were immediately released into the U.S. by Joe Biden’s immigration officials with an immigration court date in Chicago.

When police finally arrested the illegal alien, they also took three other illegal aliens into custody: Yean Brayhan Torralba, 20, Alberto Martinez Silva, 34, and Manuel Hernandez-Hernandez, 28. Some have criminal records in the U.S.

The Tren de Aragua gang is an increasing problem in the U.S. as President Joe Biden gave wide approval for Venezuelans to come to the U.S.-Mexico border.

In one of the nation’s worst cases, members of the gang were accused of the brutal and sadistic rape and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston, Texas, in June.

The San Antonio, Texas, Fire Department is warning firemen that they should keep a sharp lookout for Tren de Aragua gangbangers who officials fear may assault firemen and paramedics when they respond to calls. Police in the same town recently arrested 19 suspected TdA gang members, including an “enforcer.”

But it isn’t just Texans suffering under the crimes committed by TdA gang members. Gangbangers have also been arrested for their crimes in Colorado, Chicago, New York, and Wisconsin, to name just a few.

