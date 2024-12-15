Rand Paul Backs Trump on Immigration Plans, Kristi Noem as DHS Chief

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s (R) confirmation as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security will be prioritized by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House next month.

“My first order of business will be getting her confirmed, and I plan on trying to do that either the day of the inauguration or that week,” Paul, a ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, told John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable” Sunday per a report by The Hill.

The outlet notes that despite Paul’s support of Noem, he has strongly opposed using the military to carry out deportation efforts, although he has spoken in favor of removing people who are here illegally and have committed crimes.

In lieu of Paul’s disagreement, The Hill report states he has still offered staunch support for Noem, who previously advocated for sending the National Guard to the South Dakota border.

Trump has already made clear he will take every measure possible to ensure illegal immigrants are deported even if their home countries refuse to accept them, as Breitbart News reported.

The incoming Republican president’s transition team spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Trump “will marshal every federal and state power necessary to institute the largest deportation operation of illegal criminals, drug dealers, and human traffickers in American history while simultaneously lowering costs for families.”

Trump had previously sent migrants, mainly asylum seekers, to Guatemala during his first term if their home country refused to receive them, until that policy was halted with the coronavirus pandemic