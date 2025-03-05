America would not exist without migrants, Connecticut Democrat Attorney General William Tong told his political allies this week.

Speaking on Tuesday to the Immigration Community Meeting sponsored by Latinos for Educational Advocacy and Diversity held at Castle Church in Norwich, Connecticut, AG Tong renewed his pledge that Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration will continue to “protect, honor and respect our immigrants and immigrant families,” the Norwich Bulletin reported.

He also insisted that so-called “birthright” citizenship must be protected. Birthright citizenship has increasingly come under fire for lending automatic citizenship to “birth tourists,” women who come pregnant from other countries just to bear their child on U.S. soil in order to be eligible for U.S. welfare and other benefits.

Indeed, Tong’s office was one of several deep blue states that filed lawfare suits against the Trump administration for the president’s moves to end birthright citizenship.

Tong also lamented that illegals often have little recourse against federal immigration laws because the federal government has “broad and strong authority over immigration.” He added that, “The hard truth is that people who don’t have legal status are exposed, and there’s only so much people can do about it.”

The Connecticut AG is certainly not the only Democrat official to place illegal aliens on the same level as Americans. During the Spanish rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s March 4 address to Congress, for instance, Democrat New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat called migrants “my people” and blasted Trump for his deportation policy.

The Democrat Party’s obsession about protecting illegals was also voiced strongly by hard-left filmmaker Michael Moore, who hyperbolically exclaimed that Trump’s moves to deport tens of thousands of illegal aliens could be casting out people who could “cure cancer’ or stop an asteroid from destroying the earth.

This despite the fact that a large number of illegal aliens are uneducated and have few skills. One review of the education levels of migrants found that nearly 50 percent have not graduated high school. The study also found that nearly 30 percent have less than a 9th grade education.

Indeed, nearly 60 percent of households headed by an illegal alien are on welfare or government assistance of some type.

