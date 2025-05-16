President Donald Trump criticized the Supreme Court for ruling that the Trump administration must provide suspected Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members with adequate notice before being deported under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA).

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the 7-2 decision by the Supreme Court, noting that it would “let more criminals pour” into the United States. Trump added that the decision would “allow these people to commit many crimes before they even see the inside of a Courthouse” during this “long, protracted, and expensive legal process.”

“The Supreme Court has ruled that the worst murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and even those who are mentally insane, who came into our Country illegally, are not allowed to be forced out without going through a long, protracted, and expensive Legal Process, one that will take, possibly, many years for each person, and one that will allow these people to commit many crimes before they even see the inside of a Courthouse,” Trump wrote. “The result of this decision will let more CRIMINALS pour into our Country, doing great harm to our cherished American public.”

“It will also encourage other criminals to illegally enter our Country, wreaking havoc and bedlam wherever they go,” Trump continued. “The Supreme Court of the United States is not allowing me to do what I was elected to do. Sleepy Joe Biden allowed MILLIONS of Criminal Aliens to come into our Country without any ‘PROCESS’ but, in order to get them out of Country, we have to go through a long and extended PROCESS.”

Trump continued to thank Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who dissented.

While the Supreme Court found that suspected illegal alien gang members who were facing deportation under the AEA had not received enough notice, the court did not weigh in on whether the Trump administration was allowed to deport suspected illegal alien gang members under the AEA.

“Under these circumstances, notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster,” the majority justices wrote.

The majority justice’s added: “To be clear, we decide today only that the detainees are entitled to more notice than was given on April 18, and we grant temporary injunctive relief to preserve our jurisdiction while the question of what notice is due is adjudicated.”

“The Government may remove the named plaintiffs or putative class members under other lawful authorities,” the majority justices added.

Trump first invoked the AEA in March, to allow for the expedited removal of suspected TdA gang members, and since then, his administration has faced several legal challenges from judges attempting to block the deportation of the suspected illegal alien gang members.