‘New York Times’ Finally Admits Trump Was Right About Migrant Gang Taking Over Colorado Apartment Complex

The New York Times has finally admitted that President Donald Trump was right when he warned last year that migrant Tren de Aragua gangsters had taken control of a Colorado apartment complex.

The news broke in August of 2024, when a video went viral showing a group of armed Hispanic men intimidating tenants in an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.

The armed gang members were reportedly confronting apartment dwellers and forcing them to hand over their rent money to the gang instead of sending it in to the owners of the apartment building. The tenants were threatened with physical violence if they did not comply, according to reports.

Eventually, authorities in the Denver suburb arrested 14 gang members for the acts of intimidation and violence. But not before the whole apartment complex was shut down and dozens lost their homes.

Soon enough, President Trump caught wind of the incident and made comment on the news.

During the presidential debate between Trump and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, Trump blasted the lax situation leading to gang takeovers. He said:

You look at Aurora in Colorado. They are taking over the towns. They’re taking over buildings; they’re going in violently. These are the people that she and [President Joe] Biden let into our country, and they’re destroying our country. They’re dangerous. They’re at the highest level of criminality, and we have to get them out. We have to get them out fast.

However, despite the video and the months of police actions afterward, the mainstream media claimed that Trump was either outright lying or at least “exaggerating” the severity of the situation in Colorado.

The New York Times led the attack on Trump with a headline blaring, “How the False Story of a Gang ‘Takeover’ in Colorado Reached Trump.”

This story from September of 2024 called Trump’s claims a “tall tale,” “false,” “misinformation,” and “fear-mongering,” among other things.

But now the same paper is admitting that the story is true and posted a new story titled, “Democrats Denied This City Had a Gang Problem. The Truth Is Complicated.”

In its new story, the Times is admitting that violence at the hands of Venezuelan migrants has been rampant in Aurora and Denver, and residents were terrified of the gangs.

In fact, now the paper is claiming that it was the Democrats who were engaging in all the misinformation.

“The more central Aurora became to Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, the greater the temptation among Democratic politicians and activists to wave away talk of gang activity in the city as a right-wing hallucination,” the Times wrote this month.

“But their refusal to acknowledge the violence that some residents were seeing with their own eyes came off not as reassurance but as erasure,” the paper scolds.

The Times’ new take on the gang takeover of Aurora, Colorado, is a complete turnaround since the story broke in 2024.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.