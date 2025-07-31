Activists Delete Fundraising Campaign for Arrested Migrant Who Turns Out to Be Murder Suspect

Activists for illegal aliens in Washington State deleted a fundraiser for a migrant arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after news broke that the man is wanted for murder in Mexico.

The activists initially claimed that the migrant, whom they identified as “Paco,” was an innocent businesses owner in Olympia, Washington, who was “abducted” off the streets by ICE officers on June 24. They had raised about $12,000 to help the migrant with legal fees and other expenses before the campaign was deleted.

A woman with a nose ring posted a video pleading for help for “Paco.” In the now deleted GoFundMe page she told supporters, “He was pulled over while riding passenger and removed from the vehicle without a warrant or receiving any information about why he was being detained.”

“He is currently being held in the NW detention center and still hasn’t been told why he is being held,” the fundraising page added. “Paco is a local business owner of a mechanic shop in Lacey as well as running a small organic farm, all of this on the books. He was the ‘bread winner’ for his family who are struggling to wrap up loose ends and shut down his business in his absence.”

Podcaster Brandi Kruse posted screenshots of some of the postings by the activists.

However, as the facts of “Paco’s” case began to emerge, the activists cancelled and deleted the fundraiser.

The Department of Homeland Security had already reported the arrest of “Paco,” whose real name is Yussef Zarate-Borbon, and noted that he was wanted for murder in Mexico and illegally withheld that information when he entered the United States, a violation of his terms of admission into the country.

Zarate-Borbon is listed in state records as the owner of Zarate’s Farm, LLC, and a car repair business named Reis Auto Repair, both in Olympia.

