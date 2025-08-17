A migrant detention facility of historic proportions is scheduled to open on Sunday in El Paso, Texas.

The facility, located at Fort Bliss, can house 1,000 migrants but may be expanded to hold nearly 5,000, WCVB reported Sunday.

President Donald Trump’s administration said when it is finished the facility will be “the largest federal detention center in history,” the news coming as Trump has been working to find and detain illegal aliens across the nation.

WATCH — Why Else Would Democrats Be Importing Millions of Illegals?!:

In a statement, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said, “The One Big Beautiful Bill has provided historic funding to help us carry out this mandate, especially by securing enough detention capacity to maintain an average daily population of 100,000 illegal aliens and 80,000 new ICE beds.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) recently toured the site he called the “Lone Star Lock Up,” according to KFOX.

“It’s important for people to understand — we are not talking gardeners or housekeepers. These are people who didn’t show up to court-ordered hearings. There is no due process concern. They have no legal right to be here,” he explained.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced on July 26 that the facility was being built and said, “We will help arrest, jail, & deport illegal immigrants.”

Video footage shows the massive detention center:

A Marquette survey from July revealed a majority favor deporting migrants who are in the country illegally, according to Breitbart News.

“Trump long ran on securing the southern border and deporting illegal aliens, and as he has continued to make good on that promise, he continues to have the public’s backing,” the article read. “The Trump administration has long maintained that the vast majority of deportees are criminal illegal immigrants who either have convictions or pending charges.”

The recent record of 60,000 illegal migrants being detained is likely to increase as more detention centers are opened and expanded, Breitbart News reported on August 12.