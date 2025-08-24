Biotech CEO Sues Uber, Says Illegal Alien Driver Sucker Punched Him

A biotech CEO is suing rideshare company Uber after he said one of its drivers, who is an illegal alien, sucker punched him and left him lying in a parking lot with serious injuries.

TC BioPharm CEO Bryan Kobel filed a lawsuit in Charleston, South Carolina, last week after he had an altercation with an Uber driver named Vadim Nikolaevich Uliumdzhiev, who is an illegal migrant from Russia, Fox News reported.

Surveillance video of a parking lot on King Street in Charleston shows a man in a plaid shirt, identified as the 42-year-old migrant, aggressively chest and head bumping Kobel who was holding a small dog. Uliumdzhiev is then seen immediately unleashing a haymaker to Kobel’s face with little warning, knocking the tech man unconscious and leaving him lying helplessly on the ground.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin revealed that Uliumdzhiev was arrested by ICE in California in December 2022 but was released into the country by the Biden administration.

McLaughlin noted that the illegal alien is now being sought by ICE and is marked for arrest and deportation.

“An ICE arrest detainer was placed on him to ensure he is not released back into American communities to terrorize more Americans,” McLaughlin reported. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.”

Kobel told Fox that Uliumdzhiev did not want to take his fare because of his dog, but when Kobel then said he would cancel the ride, Uliumdzhiev immediately became enraged and lashed out violently.

The tech man said he suffered a severe concussion and had seven staples for a head laceration.

“This man violently assaults me, leaves me effectively bleeding out from my head in a parking lot, speeds off and picks somebody up two minutes later,” Kobel added. “When I left the hospital, my account had been suspended, and within 48 hours, it had been deactivated. Despite me sharing hospital records, police records, the detective’s name and phone number and images of the assault, Uber chose to effectively victim-blame me and vilify me.”

Court records show that Uliumdzhiev was later arrested for assault and battery and was released after posting a $10,000 bond, the Post and Courier reported.

The Charleston Police reportedly told Kobel that Uliumdzhiev was using a fake driver’s license.

“Uber has to take more accountability for its drivers,” Kobel said, according to the New York Post. “They’re opening the door to mayhem.”

With seemingly rising rate of violence committed by its drivers, Uber recently claimed that it was revising its driver registration requirements and strengthening its background checks for hires.

Democrats, though, have worked to decrease passenger safety by increasing the number of illegals that could be eligible to apply for jobs with companies such as Uber, DoorDash, Amazon, and others. New York Democrats, for instance, exacerbated conditions by making it easier for illegals to get driver’s licenses.

