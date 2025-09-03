Chicago prosecutors are accusing a Venezuelan immigrant of stalking a group of teens, murdering one and shooting and wounding a second in the city’s Canaryville neighborhood.

Police say the migrant, Daniel Navas Maiver, 19, stalked the group of teens and then murdered a 15-year-old, and shot and wounded a 12-year-old in an ambush-styled attack. The victims were reportedly unarmed, CWBChicago reported.

Maiver was arrested shortly after the August 28 murder. Police reportedly found the murder weapon in his home and a police report says he was wearing the same clothing witnesses said he had on during the commission of the crime.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the suspect following a group of teens while clutching something in his waistband. Then pulling the gun, aiming it and firing, police say.

Video published by the Chicago Spectator also shows some of the incident:

Alex Durante, 15, was shot in the rear, the bullet exiting from his abdomen. He later died in a hospital. A 12-year-old boy was shot in the upper torso, but has thus far survived the attack.

An off-duty Chicago Police officer heard the shots and said he saw the suspect running away. Police say that Maiver admitted to the shooting after he was arrested.

The suspect first appeared in court on Sunday, WFLD-TV reported.

Maiver has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, and a judge agreed with prosecutors that Maiver should be held in prison because he is a Venezuelan native and is a flight risk.

