WATCH: Antifa Shouts ‘Death to Your f**king Empire’ While Burning U.S. Flag

Antifa protesters took to the streets of suburban Vancouver, Washington, and burned American flags during their Halloween-night “anti-capitalism” protests. During one of these burnings, a protester yelled, “Death to your f**king empire!”

“Death to your f—ng empire” shouts a man burning the US flag at the BLM-antifa violent protest in Vancouver, Wash. pic.twitter.com/fN94XQI5Gf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

“Everyone of you has blood on your hands,” another rioter said.

“Death to your f**king empire! You sick f**ks!”

“F**k you for all the Native Americans that you f**king killed! You…mother-f**kers!”

“All the Black people, all the Iraqis. All the Afghan[s]. All the Vietnamese!”

In another incident, Antifa-BLM protesters stole a flag from the Washington State Patrol building in Vancouver, Washington. They shouted: “Burn the flag! Burn the flag! Burn the flag!”

“What did you see? Didn’t see shit!” BLM-antifa rioters from Portland ripped down a flag from a public building in Vancouver, Wash. They then set it on fire. #antifa pic.twitter.com/ZrFv09f20B — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

They then joked about needing “marshmallows” and “warming [their] f**ing hands up … on the campfire.”

Protesters cut down flags at the Washington State Patrol building and light the American flag and Washington State flag on fire. “We need more flags” “We need some marshmallows” #PortlandProtests #Vancouver #protest #Police #Vancouverprotest pic.twitter.com/GcqSRbZuUN — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 1, 2020

As they burned the American flag, they chanted, “All cops are bastards, all cops are bastards.”

They then called to “burn the precinct to the ground.”

“All America is wacked. We’re going to take these streets back!” protesters yelled.

BLM and Trump supporters clashed at a vigil in Portland. When a Trump flag and US flag were lit on fire, a reported “Trump supporter” grabbed the flags and “tried to put it out almost igniting himself.”

Last night near the candlelight vigil for Kevin Peterson Jr conflict broke out between #BLM & Trump supporters. After a Trump flag & a US flag were lit on fire a trump supporter grabbed the lit flags & tried to put it out almost igniting himself. #portlandprotests #pdxprotests pic.twitter.com/0hnX1FQTjz — Cole Howard (@RedheadNomad) November 1, 2020

As Antifa rioters marched on the streets of Vancouver and Portland, Oregon, on Halloween night, they defaced businesses and broke windows, reported Breitbart News. Rioters moved from business areas to residential neighborhoods.

Portland Police called the planned protest: “Capitalism is Scary.”

